Steve Carell was hit by a car by an excited fan.

The 'Beautiful Boy' actor was riding his bike when he was struck from behind by a vehicle and though the impact catapulted him over the handlebars, he came away unscathed, and the ''distraught'' driver was left stunned when she realised who she'd ploughed into.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', he said: ''I actually got hit by a car a couple weeks ago.

''I was riding, pretty fast road. I made a turn, and I didn't see the car behind me, and they hit me from behind. So I went up over the handlebars.

''It's a weird experience because everything just slows down. I thought, 'Well, I'm gonna tuck and roll.' And I rolled, and I got up, and I was fine. Luckily everything was fine.

''The woman who was driving the car jumped out. She was distraught obviously, and I went over to her, and my bike was sort of stuck under the front of her car, and she's saying, 'Oh my god! Oh my god! Oh my god! It's Steve Carell!'

''She was so excited that she hit me. It was really kind of a fun experience, a fun fan encounter.''

The 60-year-old presenter suggested Steve should opt for an ''all-leather'' outfit in future to prevent his clothes getting ''scuffed up'' as they did in the accident.

And the 56-year-old star promised: ''If you get me a leather onesie bike outfit, I will ride it over here someday.''

While she didn't produce a leather oneside, Ellen did give the 'Foxcatcher' star a light-up yellow vest and a blinking helmet with a flag coming out of it, which Steve quickly put on.

Ellen said: ''So you don't get hit. I want people to see you. I don't want anyone to hit you again. No one is going to hurt you now.''

Her guest replied: ''I'm gonna wear this. I'm actually gonna wear this. And I'm gonna ride right by your studio.''