Hollywood star Steve Carell has insisted he ''didn't really think twice'' about making a return to TV acting.
Steve Carell ''didn't really think twice'' about making a return to TV acting.
The 56-year-old star - who previously appeared in the American version of 'The Office' - has become one of Hollywood's most bankable comedic performers over recent years, but Steve still jumped at the opportunity to work with Jennifer Aniston on a new TV show.
He teased: ''It's very well written, and there's some co-stars and great directors. I didn't really think twice about it.
''I don't want to give too much away about the content itself, but I thought it was smart and interesting, and equal parts dramatic and funny. It doesn't fall into a category.
''You can't call it a drama or a comedy. It straddles that, which is interesting. And the actors that are in it are great. I've shot three episodes so far, and it's been really wonderful.''
Jennifer, 49, and Reese Witherspoon are both serving as producers on the show.
And although Steve admitted there's no guarantee it will be a success, he's confident in the people he's working with, saying Jennifer and Reese have ''good pedigree''.
He told Collider: ''When somebody suggested it and I was offered the part, I knew that Reese and Jennifer were producers and in it, and all of the producers involved are very high caliber. They've got a good pedigree, as they say.
''You never know, but with all of that, you hope it turns out well. So far, it feels really good.''
Steve also explained the show didn't take ''an easy approach to some of the themes'' it explores.
He said: ''You never know how stuff is gonna turn out, but it's all good intentions.
''The scripts were very smart and didn't take an easy approach to some of the themes that they were looking into, which is something.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
After hearing about the tragic death of his Marine son during his service in the...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married...
Café Society offers a glimpse in to the world of Hollywood in the 1930's. With...
Smart and snappy, this comedy is one of the scariest films of the year, using...
When Dr. Michael Burry discovered that the housing market in the US relied upon a...
Laurel Hester is a high-ranking New Jersey police detective who is hugely respected at work....
Utterly charming, this silly prequel rewrites the origin story of the minions and sends them...
Director Bennett Miller continues to skilfully probe around the edges of true stories with this...