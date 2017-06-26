Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig didn't record a single scene together for 'Despicable Me 3' and only crossed paths during their promotional duties.
Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig didn't record a single scene together for 'Despicable Me 3'.
The 54-year-old actor has revealed that the pair recorded all their voice parts separately for the new animated sequel, but he always had an idea in his mind how Kristen, 43, would act as her character Lucy Wilde, an Anti-Villain League agent and his cartoon alter ego Gru's wife.
He said: ''The sad thing is that we are in the movie together, and really the only time we work together is doing press. Because when we do our voice sessions, they're always separate. But I always have in the back of my mind how Kristen is going to be doing it.''
Steve is delighted to be bringing Gru to life for a third outing with his Minion henchmen but he is still surprised now at how popular the Universal Pictures franchise has become all over the world since it began in 2010.
He told the New York Daily News newspaper: ''I did a bunch of animated things before this, but I never thought any of them would turn into a franchise. You never know how they'll turn out, you never know what kind of audiences they'll garner, so I think everyone was a little shocked and surprised, happily, that the series did as well as it did.''
And although he and Kristen do not get to hang out when making the movies they have developed an ''adorable relationship'' over the past seven years working on the films.
He said: ''From the first time we met, (Kristen has been) nothing but the kindest, sweetest person I know ... she is holding up a tiny little candy heart to her heart. That is sort of indicative of the adorable relationship we have. She's the best.''
