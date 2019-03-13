Steve Aoki has revealed he is collaborating with Sigala.

The EDM legend has joined forces with the British house DJ - whose recent hits include 'Just Got Paid' and 'Came Here For Love' - to create a soundtrack for the summer months, which is pencilled in to be released in June.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, the 'Cake Face' hitmaker said: ''We've been working on it for a good time. It's an amazing song, very positive. I can imagine groups of people humming and singing it. It's a big singalong anthem.''

Meanwhile, Aoki - who has previously collaborated with the likes of Louis Tomlinson, Adam Lambert, Linkin Park and K-pop superstars BTS - recently revealed that he has Sam Smith and Adele at the top of his wish list of dream collaborators.

He said: ''My dream collaborator would be Adele or Sam Smith.''

In June 2018, it was reported that 'Chasing Pavements' singer Adele is working on a fourth studio album, which could be released later this year, and would act as her first new music since 2015's '25' LP.

An insider said at the time: ''She's back in the UK and intends to write here.

''A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she's already penned some of the songs.''

Whilst Sam recently teamed up with Fifth Harmony's Normani on their recent hit and has previously collaborated with dance group Disclosure twice on 2013's 'Latch' and 2015's 'Omen'.

So there is plenty of potential for Aoki to get in touch with both stars.

Meanwhile, despite teaming up with One Direction star Louis on his 2016 debut solo single 'Just Hold On', the 41-year-old producer recently admitted that the pair haven't been able to spend time together yet - but regularly communicate over the phone.

He said: ''We haven't been able to connect properly due to our crazy schedules.

''But when we do connect over text or phone it's always nothing but love and support for each other.''