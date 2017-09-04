Steve Aoki wants to write an EDM banger for Little Mix.

The 'Cake Face' hitmaker has worked his magic on Louis Tomlinson, Linkin Park and Iggy Azalea in the past, but has now revealed he wants to task himself with the ''challenge'' of producing a track for the 'Power' hitmakers.

Steve, 39, is currently working on his new LP 'Neon Future 3' and would love to work with the girls - Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - in time for its release.

He said: ''I prefer to work with artists that don't live in the EDM world because I want to do something new.

''I what to challenge myself, I want to push myself and find a new script. The new album 'Neon Future 3' is entirely collaborations, there's a lot of surprises and a lot of genres I've not tapped into yet.

''Little Mix are great, they are someone I would love to work with. They are incredible singers and I love all their songs, I know all the words. They've shown diversity working with Stormzy, and that track is amazing, I 100 per cent want to see them on one of my songs.''

The long-haired hunk even hinted that he may already be in talks with the girl group.

He spilled: ''You never know, maybe I have been in contact...''

Meanwhile, the 'Lit' star recently said he is planning on teaming up with One Direction hunk Louis again after the success of their single 'Just Hold On'.

He said: ''We've been talking about doing future music as well and we always try and figure out time between schedules. Plus he's crushing it with 'Back to You'. I love that track.''