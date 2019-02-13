Steve Aoki wants to get Sam Smith or Adele on a track.

The EDM legend has revealed the 'Hello' hitmaker and the 'Dancing with a Stranger' singer are at the top of his list of dream collaborations.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''My dream collaborator would be Adele or Sam Smith.''

Adele, 30, has been on hiatus since 2017 after announcing she was unlikely to tour again after her world tour.

At the time, she said: ''Touring isn't something I'm good at ... applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable.

''I don't know if I will ever tour again.

''The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag.''

But in June 2018, it was reported that the 'Chasing Pavements' singer was working on a fourth studio album, which could be released later this year, and would act as her first new music since 2015's '25' LP.

An insider said at the time: ''She's back in the UK and intends to write here.

''A number of studio musicians have been approached to work with her and she's already penned some of the songs.''

Whilst Sam recently teamed up with Fifth Harmony's Normani on their recent hit and has previously collaborated with dance group Disclosure twice on 2013's 'Latch' and 2015's 'Omen'.

So there is plenty of potential for Aoki to get in touch with both stars.

Aoki is no stranger to an A-list collaboration either, having worked with the likes of Linkin Park, Diplo and One Direction's Louis Tomlinson on his 2016 debut solo single 'Just Hold On'.

The 41-year-old producer says the pair haven't been able to spend time together yet - but regularly communicate over the phone.

He said: ''We haven't been able to connect properly due to our crazy schedules.

''But when we do connect over text or phone it's always nothing but love and support for each other.''