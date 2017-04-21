Steve Aoki is headlining the JBL Dance Arena at V Festival.

The EDM superstar - who recently teamed up with Louis Tomlinson on his debut solo single 'Just Hold On' - will take to the stage in Chelmsford, Essex on August 19 and in Staffordshire on August 20.

Also performing are Gorgon City, who will play the headline slot on the opposite days with Hannah Wants and Example & DJ Wire.

The bill also includes Galantis, Alan Walker, Don Diablo, Digital Farm Animals, Lost Kings, Fred V & Grafix, Toddla T, Tom Zanetti, Jamz Supernova.

'How Deep Is Your Love' hitmakers Disciples will also play the arena following their performance on the BBC Radio One dance stage on the Friday night at Weston Park, Staffordshire.

Digital Farm Animals - producer Nicholas Gale - has penned songs for the likes of Dua Lipa, Little Mix and Louisa Johnson and will also be gracing the stage this year.

They all join the stellar line-up which sees Pink and Jay Z headline.

The 'Just Like Fire' pop beauty will be joined by Rudimental, Craig David and Jess Glynne at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex on August 19 and Weston Park in Staffordshire on August 20 with the likes of Ellie Goulding, Jason Derulo, Madness, Clean Bandit, Sean Paul and James Arthur all performing across the weekend.

'Encore' rapper Jay Z - who is preparing for the birth of twins with his wife Beyonce - will head up the main stage at Weston Park on August 19 and Hylands Park on August 20.

Other confirmed performers include, Dizzee Rascal, Gorgon City, Anne-Marie, Jonas Blue, Sigma Liva, The Vamps, Calum Scott, JP Cooper, Jack Savoretti, Scouting For Girls, Krept & Konan, Busted, Hannah Wants and Raye.

Tickets are on sale now.