Steve Aoki has tapped Will.i.am and EXO's Lay Zhang for his new single 'Love You More'.

The EDM DJ-and-producer says teaming up with the Black Eyed Peas star and the Chinese singer/songwriter is ''one for the books'' as he has wanted to work with them both for a very long time.

He said: ''Collaborating with Lay and will was definitely one for the books.

''I've wanted to work with both artists for a while, so having them on one track together brought so much value to the creative process.

''Lay with his unmistakable vocals and will with his hard ad-libs took this song to the next level and merged all of our worlds in the process.''

'Where is the Love?' hitmaker will hailed the collaboration with Steve - who is of Japanese decent - as a ''cultural exchange at its finest''.

The Los Angeles-born star said: ''Working with Aoki is always magical, and Lay is an amazing artist.

''This collaboration is cultural exchange at its finest, when East meets West.''

Whilst Lay added that he hopes their track will inspire other artists to release ''cross-culture collaborations''.

He added: ''Steve has great energy and will has a dope style.

''I feel honoured to work with and exchange culture between these two. I hope more of these cross-culture collaborations can happen!''

'Love You More' is out now.