Steve Aoki's fashion brand Dim Mak will launch their collaboration with Tatras on December 8.

The 41-year-old DJ and record producer has teamed up with the outwear brand - which is based in Italy, and takes influence from Poland and Japan - for a limited-edition collection, which originally launched at the Tatras boutique in Japan earlier this month, and will be coming to the US on December 8.

The launch is set to take place on Chicago's ''Magnificent Mile'' at Water Tower Place, where shoppers will find eight styles, including a white geometric camouflage bomber jacket and a reflective parka.

Steve customised the bomber jackets, puffer jackets, and parkas with his own colour palettes and prints, reflective nylon fabrics and an assortment of Dim Mak embroidered patches.

According to WWD, the pop-up store will be open in Chicago through the end of the year.

Steve originally launched the line this month when he hosted a meet-and-greet and signing at Tatras' boutique in Tokyo.

The collaboration is also currently being sold in Tatras' two stores in the Japanese capital, as well as stores in Osaka and Milan, and online.

Prices for the collection range from $715 to $1,318.

Meanwhile, Steve previously said he is always ''yearning'' for ''appreciation'' in his work.

He said: ''As long as my train is moving and the momentum is going, I'm good. And because I know that, I don't stop. Because the second I do this and I'm like, 'I'm just going to chill,' someone else is going to jump on my train and start driving. At the end of the day, besides having whatever I have in the bank or whatever great investments I've worked, the things I create and that I offer to people, that is where I feel the most appreciation about my purpose of life. I want to have the appreciation. I'm always yearning for it.''