Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix and Zedd performed at World Club Dome - dubbed ''the world's biggest nightclub''- in Frankfurt, Germany last weekend (June 4 to June 6).

Over 140,000 EDM fanatics descended on the Commerzbank-Arena for the dance music extravaganza, which for anyone who is not aware of the vast amount of genres within electronic music from techno, house, trance and hardstyle, was a real education.

This year, which was completely sold out and marked the fifth ever BigCityBeats WCD, saw the introduction of the Forest Stage, a darkened, air-conditioned tent with tech-house tunes performed by the likes of Kink and Miss Kittin at a unique, fairy-tale like wild landscape.

There was also the pool session in the adjoining Frankfurt Stadium Bath, where big DJ names such as Solomun and Sven Väth hit the decks as festival-goers made a big splash in the clear blue waters.

Another highlight, was the Q-dance stage, on which at times over 7,000 fans from the Q-dance community celebrated their own hardstyle, tunes which will no doubt still be thumping inside their heads now (they certainly are for us).

Bernd Breiter, WCD's managing director, says they have more plans to make the festival even more unusual.

He said: ''We are developing further this year, looking for new ideas, and pursuing just one goal in the process: to offer our BigCityBeats family an unforgettable weekend feeling and to unite all genres of club music under the roof of the BigCityBeats World Club Dome.''

For anyone wishing to have a unique festival experience, BANG Showbiz couldn't recommend World Club Dome enough.

We were lucky enough to be flown out in a private A340-liner jet and party during the flight from London Stansted to Munich and then onto Frankfurt with DJ sets from Afrojack and Robin Schulz at 32,000 feet on the world's highest nightclub.

The next WCD will hit Seoul in South Korea this September with the same line-up, which also included the likes of Marshmello, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Chase & Status, Afrojack, La Shuuk and Robin Schulz.

