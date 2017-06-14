Steve Aoki has joked that he would date Britney Spears because she's a ''mega, mega hot MILF''.

The 39-year-old EDM superstar was forthcoming when asked if he would like to romance the 35-year-old singer - who has sons Sean Preston, 11, and 10-year-old Jayden with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - and confessed he should try and hang out with her because they are both of a similar age.

The 'Just Hold On' hitmaker spilled all during an interview on The Box Plus Network where he played a game of 'Would You Rather...', and spilled: ''She is a mega, mega hot MILF, she is in her 30s which is close to my age, so I should probably hang out with Britney Spears.''

Steve turned down Mariah Carey, 47, in favour of going on date with Britney in the game.

Asked which he'd prefer to take out, he said: ''Ah, I think that is an easy one for me. Mariah Carey is dope.

''But Britney, I've seen her show twice. On that note, she is hot, it's Britney Spears, I'll take Britney all day!''

But while he is attracted to the 'Toxic' hitmaker, Steve won't be hitting her up for dinner anytime soon, as he is happily married to his wife Tiernan Cowling, whom he tied the knot with in 2015.

As for the blonde beauty, things are hotting up with her beau Sam Asghari, as she planted a kiss on his lips on stage at her concert in Taiwan on Tuesday night (13.06.17) after she dragged him around in a dog's collar, which she does at every show with a different guest.

The pop star hit it off the 23-year-old professional dancer on the set of the music video for her single 'Slumber Party' last year and asked him out a few months later because she found him ''cute''.