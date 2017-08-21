Steve Aoki says Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album will ''blow people's minds''.

The EDM superstar teamed up with the One Direction hunk on his debut solo single 'Just Hold On' and has been so impressed with his record that he plans on getting back into the studio with the 25-year-old singer when he has a space in his schedule.

Asked if the pair are going to work together again, the 'Lit' hitmaker said: ''We've been talking about doing future music as well and we always try and figure out time between schedules. Plus he's crushing it with Back to You. I love that track.''

On what to expect from the record from what he has listened to, Steve told The Sun Online: ''I think he's going to blow people away with his new album. His album's incredible.

''I've heard some songs and everyone is just mind blowing to me.

''All I can tell you is they make me feel something incredibly human.''

The pair won the Choice Music Collaboration prize at the Teen Choice Awards last weekend for the hit song and the 'Back to You' hitmaker paid tribute to his pal in an emotional Instagram video after the ceremony.

Louis said: ''Me and Steve won the best collaboration award and that's unbelievable. I just want to thank everyone for their continued support. And obviously a massive thanks to Steve, what a legend you are. Thank you very much.''