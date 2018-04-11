Stereophonics used to tour in a retro bright yellow post office van.

The Welsh rock veterans have come along since when they started out in the early 90s, as now a whole fleet of vehicles ship the band - comprised of Kelly Jones, Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - and their crew around the world.

Speaking to Gordon Smart about the 'Dakota' hitmakers' rise to stardom on 'Red Stripe presents: This Feeling TV', frontman Kelly said: ''It's a good contrast to see from us packing up a yellow Maestro post office van to going on tour with six trucks and four buses full of people. I think that is definite progress ... You do get a reminder of where it began and where it has got to. ''

The father of three says the 'Maybe Tomorrow' group have curbed their partying ways as they've gotten older, as he admits there is more work to do with bigger shows.

He laughed: ''[Well] last night the halloumi salad just went everywhere didn't it [Kelly laughs and turns to his band mates]... It's a bit different now, I suppose. We do six gigs in seven days and 27 songs a night, so it's a lot more work since the days when we packed up our yellow [Maestro Post Office] van.''

The rockers are set to perform at new festival RiZE at Hylands Park in Chelmsford on August 17, and Kelly quipped that he's hoping to pinch some of the other acts' fans.

Speaking about headlining the music extravaganza, with the likes of Bastille, Years & Years and Rag'n'Bone Man on the bill, Kelly joked: ''It feels like a very appropriate time to be headlining a festival so we can go out and steal even more fans from other people. It'd be a really good summer.''

Watch the full interview with Stereophonics now on YouTube:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=a10nlbaMCB8