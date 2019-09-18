Stereophonics have dropped new single 'Bust This Town' and announced a 2020 UK arena tour.

The 'Maybe Tomorrow' hitmakers will be making the new song - which is featured on their upcoming LP 'Kind' - a mainstay on their upcoming tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on February 28, includes a stop at The O2 on March 6, and concludes with two nights in their homeland at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on March 14 and March 15.

On what the track is about, frontman Kelly Jones said: '''Bust This Town' is a song about escapism.

''Two lovers or friends or whoever you want to interpret them to be, finally find the courage to leave the small town they are stuck in and head on down the road breaking all the rules along the way.

'It's the opener of side 2 of the album, with a four on the floor beat it should be a strong resident in the upcoming tour dates.''

The new song and tour announcement comes after Kelly admitted he ''felt like quitting'' the band after their 2018 world tour.

The 'All In One Night' hitmaker contemplated calling it a day because he had no inspiration to write new music after being burnt out on the road.

He admitted: ''Our last gig of the world tour was September 2018, in Brooklyn - I was done, had written no songs, nothing new, I thought I felt like quitting.''

However, after some time away from his bandmates - Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - ideas started flowing out of him and formed the songs on 'Kind'.

He continued: ''I've never been the sort of songwriter who needs to be isolated in a chalet in the middle of the mountains to find inspiration.

''Normally we come off a tour with a few ideas.''

Kelly ended up writing some ''really vulnerable'' songs which helped him deal with his thoughts.

He added: ''I had a load of songs that just came through me, lyrics just filling up pages, no crossings out, complete songs formed.

''A bunch of really vulnerable songs about things I hadn't quite worked out for myself, the songs began to inform me how I was feeling.

''I just needed to get them out of me.''

'Fly Like An Angel' from the album is about being ''reborn'' and stepping outside of your ''comfort zone''.

The 45-year-old musician explained: ''I feel it covers a lot of ground on the record and the line came: 'Wanna fly like an eagle, and dare to be reborn' - not in a religious sense but it's about changing and growth, learning, not relying on the comfort zones of your life.

''And as people we all morph into new and different versions of ourselves.

''We don't have to stay the same.''

Tickets for the tour go on sale on September 27 at 10am.

'Kind' is released on October 25.

Stereophonics' 2020 UK tour dates are:

February 28, Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

February 29, Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

March 2, Brighton, Centre

March 3, Bournemouth, International Centre

March 6, London, The O2

March 7, Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 9, Newcastle, Utilita Arena

March 10, Aberdeen, P & J Live Arena

March 11, Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March 13, Manchester, Arena

March 14, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 15, Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena