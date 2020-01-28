Stereophonics have announced two ''very special'' outdoor shows this summer.

The 'Dakota' hitmakers will be playing a pair of huge concerts in Scotland and Wales later this year, with tickets for the gigs going on sale on Friday (31.01.20) after a pre-sale two days earlier.

On July 11, Kelly Jones and his bandmates - Richard Jones, Adam Zindani and Jamie Morrison - will play at Bught Park in Inverness, before taking to the stage at Vaynol Park in Bangor on July 25.

The 'More Life in a Tramp's Vest' rockers are about to hit the road for an arena tour across the UK, which kicks off at Sheffield's Fly DSA Arena on February 28 and is set to end with two nights at the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on March 14 and 15.

The group will also be marking 20 years since they first played the Teenage Cancer Trust as they return to headline the annual charity event at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 25.

Two decades on from the inaugural gig, Stereophonics will step out with Paul Weller joining them on the night for a special solo acoustic set.

Roger Daltrey, Teenage Cancer Trust Patron, said in a statement: ''Once again we've got some incredible artists on the bill for 2020 and I can't thank them enough for giving up their time for Teenage Cancer Trust.

''Since the first gig back in 2000 audiences have raised millions to fund Teenage Cancer Trust nurses, support teams and special hospital wards that have helped young people cope with some unimaginably hard times.

''Without Teenage Cancer Trust these specialist services would simply not be there.''