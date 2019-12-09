Stereophonics have announced a one-off show for Absolute Radio in London early next year.

Kelly Jones and co will play the O2 Forum Kentish Town on January 21, 2020, for what will mark their first performance at the North London venue in two decades.

The 'Fly Like an Eagle' singer also recalled fond memories of playing The Bull and Gate pub nearby the concert hall back in their early days.

Speaking to Dave Berry on Absolute Radio's Breakfast Show on Monday morning (09.12.19), Kelly said: ''We haven't played the Forum since we opened up for The Manics on our very first tour ... It must have been 1997?!

''We've maybe done one headline show there - but I haven't been there for a very long time ... We used to play The Bull and Gate Pub next door a lot though!''

Whilst Dave said: ''We all know January can be a dull month after all the excess of the Christmas period.

''So Absolute Radio have enlisted rock royalty, Stereophonics to help shake things up a bit with this extra special London gig.

''If your New Year's resolution is to get out to more gigs, what better way to start off than at this one?''

The gig announcement follows a successful 2019 for the Welsh rockers - whose 11th studio album 'Kind' topped the Official UK Chart in October.

The show will be proceeded by a full UK arena tour, which kicks off in Sheffield on February 28, includes a stop at The O2 on March 6, and concludes with two nights in their homeland at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena on March 14 and March 15.

Tickets for the Absolute Radio show go on sale from 9am on Thursday (12.12.19), from www.absoluteradiotickets.co.uk