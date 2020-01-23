Stereophonics, Camila Cabello and more are set to perform at the 2020 Global Awards with Very.co.uk.

Kelly Jones and co have received nods for Best Group, Best Indie and Best British Act at the upcoming music awards bash, which takes place on March 5 at London's Eventim Apollo Hammersmith.

The 'Fly Like An Eagle' rockers and the 'Havana' hitmaker - who is up for Best Female - will be joined by rapper Aitch and Best Classical Act nominees Aled Jones and Russell Watson in performing at the star-studded ceremony.

'Buss Down' hitmaker Aitch is up for three prizes on the night, Best British Act, Best Hip-Hop & R&B and Best Song for 'Taste (Make It Shake)'.

Ed Sheeran dominates the nominations with six nods.

The likes of Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Young T and Bugsey, Mabel, Sam Smith, Tom Walker, Khalid, and Mabel, also made the longlist.

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global's Founder & Executive President, said: ''This is one of the biggest nights in the awards calendar and we're so thrilled to return for a third consecutive year.

''Only Global can bring together artists from such a wide range of genres and we will have a fantastic line up of performers on the night to announce soon.

''Now it's time for the public to start voting for their favourite artists, songs and podcasts as we get ready to crown our winners on 5th March.''

The 2019 ceremony saw Little Mix win big, with the chart-topping girl group - comprised of Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards - taking home the Best Group prize and Best Song for their 'Woman Like Me' hit with Nicki Minaj.

Dua Lipa and Mark Ronson also won two accolades apiece, with the pop star walking away with Best British Artist and Best Female.

Blossoms triumphed in the Best Indie category, while Nicola Benedetti won the Best Classical Artist gong.

Tickets for the Global Awards 2020 with Very.co.uk go on sale on January 31.