Steps had to cover their bodies in talcum powder to fit into their 'Deeper Shade of Blue' outfits.

The 90s band wore bold blue latex suits for the music video for the song from their 1999 LP 'Steptacular', and singer Ian 'H' Watkins' has revealed they were so tight they had to use the clay mineral product to squeeze into them.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz at the launch of their DVD, 'Party On The Dancefloor - Live from London's SSE Wembley Arena', at the Everyman Kings Cross in London, Ian revealed: ''They were made of Latex and we would cover ourselves in talcum powder to get into the bleeding things.''

Bandmate Faye Tozer added: ''We didn't keep those costumes.''

The 'Tragedy' hitmakers - completed by Lisa Scott-Lee, Claire Richards and Lee Latchford-evans - marked their comeback by celebrating their 20th anniversary with the release of the album 'Tears On The Dancefloor' last year.

And the pop group are very grateful they got the chance to have a song penned by ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus in 'Story of a Heart'.

Faye said: ''We are very proud to have had our album 'Tears On The Dancefloor' with new music.

''They are just really great pop songs with a slightly more dance-y element to it this time.

''We are very lucky to have a track written by Benny and Bjorn from ABBA.

''Everyone was ready for a bit of great pop music to come back again and people have enjoyed it, so hopefully more to come.''

Lisa said of their first live movie: ''I think it's nice to celebrate and have it on film and share it with all the fans.

''We've had a fantastic tour and there have been great sets and costumes and we are fortunate we've had more hits.''

'Party On The Dancefloor - Live from London's SSE Wembley Arena' is out on June 8 via Absolute Label Services.

Steps are also currently on their 'Summer of Steps Tour', which concludes at in Newcastle on July 20.