Steps are going to be paying ''homage'' to their videos when they go on tour.

The reunited group - comprised of Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer, Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-evans and Ian 'H' Watkins - are heading out on an arena tour of the UK this November and December and have promised their fans they can expect all the old hits and some special recreations of their memorable pop promos.

Some of Steps' most famous videos include '5,6,7,8' in which the gang are seen on the beach in yellow bikinis and swimwear, 'Deeper Shade of Blue' which saw the five guys don shiny blue pleather flight attendant costumes and 'Tragedy' which had the three girls dressed in bridal gowns at a mock wedding.

Discussing their 20th anniversary concerts in an interview on 'This Morning' on Friday (21.04.17), H said: ''We always wanted to celebrate in some way. We were talking about a one-off gig at the Royal Albert Hall but now it's turned into a tour at 22 arenas, a single, album and a tidal wave of love ... We're gonna give everybody what they want and we're going to ask everybody for their ideas, tweet us, Facebook us and we're going to pay homage to our old videos.''

Insisting they will be giving their fans all the hits, Claire added: ''As a fan of music who goes to see concerts, I come away a bit disappointed if the act you've been to see doesn't do all the songs that you love. We totally get that and we're going to embrace it, it's just choosing which ones we're going to do.''

Faye admits the hardest task face the group is deciding which hits will have to be omitted from their setlist, but they may try and do all of their singles as medleys.

She teased: ''We've got so many hits we're so lucky to have had so many singles out there that for us it's about trying to choose the ones were not going to add in actually. It's really difficult, we've discussed about doing some medleys, but we're definitely going to pay homage to some of our old videos which is going to be exciting.''

Steps are celebrating after learning their new album 'Tears on the Dancefloor' has rocketed to number one and Lisa admits the reaction to the LP has been overwhelming.

Lisa said: ''We had a WhatsApp group and for two years we planned everything all in private, we went to the studio and recorded in secret. It's just so exciting now, the album has gone to number one and I'm just overwhelmed.''

Lee added: ''Someone tweeted it, I don't know if it's true, but someone said it went to number one in an hour.''