Steps will carry on past their 20th anniversary and hope to release another album.

The '5, 6, 7, 8' hitmakers - Claire Richards, Faye Tozer, Lisa Scott-Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins and Lee Latchford-Evans - are releasing a deluxe version of their comeback LP 'Tears On The Dancefloor', featuring five new tracks to mark the milestone.

And after returning to the studio they've caught the bug for making new music.

Claire told The Sun newspaper: ''We are definitely going to carry on. I think another album is on the cards.''

The five-piece pop group wanted to wait until they could gauge the reaction from their fans on their new songs, before promising to stick around.

However, they've been overwhelmed with the response and support they've received and are keen to do more.

Asked if they are here to say prior to the release of the album, Lisa exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''We would love to. I think we need to see what the reaction is from our fans.

''We really wanted to come back and have new music this time.

''It has been a long time since we've released a studio album and all of the fans haven't stopped asking on social media, this is what they wanted.

''So we wanted to say thank you for 20 years of support.''

'Tears On The Dancefloor: Crying At The Disco' is released on October 27, and includes new tracks 'Dancing With A Broken Heart', 'September Sun', 'Beautiful Battlefield', 'Fool For You' and Christmas number 'Dear Santa'.

'Dancing With A Broken Heart' is out now.