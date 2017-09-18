Steps are reissuing 'Tears On The Dancefloor' with five new songs.

The '5, 6,7,8' hitmakers - comprised of Lee Latchford-evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins and Faye Tozer - have unveiled the deluxe edition of their huge comeback album, titled 'Tears On The Dancefloor: Crying At The Disco', which will be released on October 27, with new tracks 'Dancing With A Broken Heart', 'September Sun', 'Beautiful Battlefield', 'Fool For You' and a Christmas number 'Dear Santa' included.

'Dancing With A Broken Heart' will be released on Tuesday (19.09.17).

Announcing the news on Twitter, they wrote: ''We're so excited to announce that our next single 'Dancing With A Broken Heart' from our new deluxe album is out tomorrow! (sic)''

The reissue is to mark the 20th anniversary of the 90s group.

They continued: ''#20YearsOfSteps We're so excited to announce Tears On The Dancefloor: Crying At The Disco Deluxe Edition - Oct 27! (sic)''

The 'Tragedy' stars are set to hit the road later this year for their reunion tour 'Party on the Dancefloor', and were so surprised by the response they got from their British fans that they're planning to take the show further afield in 2018.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Faye previously said: ''What's really exciting is that we didn't expect to get this response from the fans and we didn't realise how well the music would go down. So we're looking forward to doing a bit more travelling next year - more gigs - because we've had a lot of offers for next year.''

The band reunited in January after a five-year break, and admitted they were ''apprehensive'' before the release of 'Tears On The Dancefloor'.

Claire explained: ''We were a little bit apprehensive of doing new music I suppose because we were really of our time so it was really important that we got it right.

''I think the way we've done that is they're all really good songs, there is a song there that you can sing along to, regardless of how it's produced and I think once we all get our voices on it and put our own spin on it, I think that's what makes it a Steps record I think.''

Lisa added: ''There's definitely less pressure on us because we've had the success that we've had so we can come back and enjoy it. Our history speaks for itself. Anything else is just a bonus really.''