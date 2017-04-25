Steps have promised to ''get as many hits'' as they can into their upcoming tour.

The group - which is formed of Lee Latchford-evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian ''H'' Watkins - are set to embark on a comeback tour in late 2017 and Claire has ''guaranteed'' that fans will get to hear some of the band's biggest hits and have a ''good old boogie''.

She said: ''The one thing we can guarantee is that we're going to get as many hits in there as we possibly can. As fans of other music ourselves, when we go and see a concert, you want to see all the hits, you want to be able to get up and have a good old boogie.''

The band decided to make a comeback to mark their 20th anniversary and all of them are stunned by the response.

Lee said: ''We don't really have a choice on coming back now because it's twenty years. So it's a celebration really of being together for twenty years.''

Whilst H added: ''We were always going to celebrate in some way, we just didn't know the response was going to be this phenomenal.''

And speaking to BUILD in London, Lisa shared: ''The nice thing is we genuinely get on. We work and we tend to have a few drinks after and we all eat together and what have you.

''I don't think we should be having this much fun at work really guys!''

Meanwhile, the band previously revealed they are going to be paying ''homage'' to their videos when they go on tour.

H said: ''We always wanted to celebrate in some way. We were talking about a one-off gig at the Royal Albert Hall but now it's turned into a tour at 22 arenas, a single, album and a tidal wave of love ... We're gonna give everybody what they want and we're going to ask everybody for their ideas, tweet us, Facebook us and we're going to pay homage to our old videos.''