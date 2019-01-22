Steps will ''probably'' release a new album in 2020.

Claire Richards - who is joined by Ian 'H' Watkins, Lee Latchford-evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Fay Tozer in the group - launched her solo career last year and has her debut solo LP 'My Wildest Dreams' out next month, but she says fans of the 'Tragedy' hitmakers will have to wait until next year before they release new music and go on tour again.

Claire told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Steps are back together and we are going to record a new album this summer. I think it will probably be out in spring 2020, and hopefully there will be a tour next year as well.

''It's not easy but we've all got incredible partners and families.

''We're not the only people in the world with children and families, and the kids love it.

''While they're at an age they still enjoy it and we're young enough, we're grabbing every opportunity with both hands.''

Steps got back together for their 20th anniversary in 2017 for a tour and new LP 'Tears on the Dancefloor' - which hit number two on the UK charts.

The 'Shame On You' singer previously reassured fans of the 90s band that her solo career wouldn't spell the end for Steps.

She said: ''I don't feel this is going to take anything away from Steps, it's very much an entity in itself.

''No single one of us is ever going to be bigger than Steps as a whole, I don't think.

''Everybody's been aware from the very start that this was my plan for the gap during albums.

It's actually been very good this time because there hasn't been the shock.

''I don't feel like there's anything that can damage that now, we're in such a good place.

''We've been through our ups and downs and our difficulties but I don't think that's there any more.

''And we're all old enough and ugly enough to realise now that the only way to make it work is to be honest and be up front about everything.''