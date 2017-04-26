Steps' Ian 'H' Watkins says his bandmate Lee Latchford-evans will ''strip live'' if they steal the number one spot from Ed Sheeran.

The 'Scared of the Dark' hitmakers are currently beating the 26-year-old singer/songwriter in the mid-week of the official UK album chart with their first album in 20 years, 'Tears On The Dancefloor', and if they a victorious on Friday (28.04.17), there could be some naked Steps photos going viral.

H joked ''Lee is going to be stripping, live. Streaming it! Lee will get butt naked if we get to number one. He'll do it. Have you seen his body? If I had a body like that I'd be doing it.''

And, although Lee, 42, didn't rule out the possibility of getting his hot body out, he said they have to top the chart first.

He laughed: ''But let's not put it on the internet! Let's get the number one first.''

H replied: ''Lee is body ready, don't you worry!''

However, Faye Tozer said that H will be getting naked.

Joining in the banter, she added to Metro.co.uk: ''H will strip.''

And while there is competition between the '5,6,7,8' hitmakers and the 'Shape of You' hitmaker - whose album 'Divide' has held onto the number one spot for seven weeks - Lisa Scott-Lee said she'd like Ed to write them a song.

She previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We would love to do some collaborations. We are very open to working with people. If I had my choice it would be Ed Sheeran or Calvin Harris. I don't know if either of them would accept, but that would be my choice.

''I love Ed's new singles, I am a massive Ed Sheeran fan.''