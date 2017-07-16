Steps think One Direction ''need time to find their feet individually'' as solo artists.

The fivesome - comprised of Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott Lee, Ian 'H' Watkins and Faye Tozer - have just reformed for the band's 20th anniversary following their split in 2001.

While they've previously admitted their break up was traumatic, they are convinced the 'Little Things' hitmakers are doing the right thing by taking an extended hiatus to work on solo material.

Faye told BANG Showbiz: ''They've only been apart for two years.

''They're all doing really well on an individual level. They need time to find their feet individually and then in time when they do come and do it, people will appreciate it more because they'll have more nostalgia and something to look back on. But I think let them do their thing for now.''

Although the '5,6,7,8' hitmakers would like to see the boys - comprised of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Paye and Louis Tomlinson - reform in the future, they are convinced the fans will get over their split soon enough and will be on to another band in ''20 years' time.''

Claire explained: ''I think in 20 years time, they'll be on to someone else.''

One Direction announced they were taking an extended hiatus at the beginning of last year - just a few months after their former band mate Zayn Malik quit to explore his own style of music.

The quartet have all released their own solo music and are now working on putting out their albums, but they are planning to get back together in the future.