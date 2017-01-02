The Tragedy hitmakers recently announced plans to release a new album in 2017 and they reteamed to thrill fans at G-A-Y on Saturday with a six-song set including hits such as One For Sorrow, A Deeper Shade of Blue, Heartbeat, Love’s Got A Hold On My Heart and Stomp.

“It’s 2017, Steps are back. We have some surprises up or sleeves and it’s a good job we’ve got very big sleeves," Ian 'H' Watkins told the crowd, according to The Sun. “So you’ll just have to watch our website and we’ll tell you all in due course."

His bandmate Lisa Scott-Lee, who performed with a broken arm, added, “You guys are so fantastic. Just to say it's been 20 years of our life and you guys have been there every step of the way... We've got so much planned for next year - 2017 is going to be a great year, and hopefully my arm will get better."

Steps formed in 1997 but split in 2001 after scoring two number one albums in the U.K. and 14 top five hits. They briefly reunited in 2011 for an arena tour.