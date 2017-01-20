Anna Paquin will star in The Parting Glass opposite Denis O'Hare, Ed Asner, Cynthia Nixon, Melissa Leo, Rhys Ifans, and Paul Gross.

O'Hare wrote the film, which centres on a family dealing with the death of a sister. Production is slated to begin in Toronto, Canada in the near future.

Paquin will also serve as producer on the project alongside her husband and O'Hare. Moyer and Paquin previously starred together in vampire drama True Blood.