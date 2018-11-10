Jacob Tremblay has landed a $100,000 role in 'The Shining' sequel.

The 12-year-old actor - who shot to fame in critically acclaimed movie 'Room' - has landed a role in 'Doctor Sleep', an adaptation of Stephen King's book of the same name, which is a follow up film to 1980 horror movie 'The Shining'.

According to TMZ, Jacob will be paid $100,000 for his new role.

Ewan McGregor will star as Danny Torrance in the upcoming film and has been claimed that King gave his blessing to cast McGregor in the lead role.

Danny - the son of Jack Nicholson's alter-ego Jack Torrance - was played by Danny Lloyd in 'The Shining', which was based on the author's 1977 book, but in 'Doctor Sleep' he is an adult going by the name of Dan who, along with his mum Wendy, is still psychologically troubled by the events at the Overlook Hotel.

Dan has been attempting to dull his ''shining'' powers - psychic abilities which allowed him to see the hotel's terrifying past in the first film - with copious amounts of alcohol, but they will return in 'Doctor Sleep', and he finds out a young girl also has similar abilities.

As well as this, Dan has to deal with alcoholism and rage he inherited from his father.

Mike Flanagan will direct the forthcoming film, with Trevor Macy and Jon Berg set to produce.

'The Shining' - which was directed by Stanley Kubrick and starred Shelley Duvall as Wendy - has become a horror classic, despite initially appearing to disappoint at the box office, earning $44 million.