The reboot of Stephen King's 'IT' has been given an R-rating.

The remake of the 1990 cult-classic starring Tim Curry is being helmed by 'Mama' director Andres Muschietti and Collider reports that the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) has given the film the R-rating for ''violence/horror, bloody images and for language''.

'IT' is based on the novel by King and follows a group of young children who are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise after multiple children go missing.

The surviving children mature into adulthood and are forced to revisit their horrors as one by one they experience Pennywise again.

'Allegiant' star Bill Skarsgard, 26, has been cast to play the evil Pennywise, which was originally brought to life by the 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' star in the 1990 movie adaptation.

It's been reported that Skarsgard's spin on the clown terrified the child extras on set and made them cry.

Unlike the original movie, which followed the characters as both children and adults, the remake is set to be split into two adaptations looking at both generations.

Discussing the project in March, producer Dan Lin said: ''If you look at the book, it's the part of the book that we have not yet explored.

''The book, we really broke down into two parts. The first part is this movie and if audiences react to this movie in the way we hope they will and I think they will, then we'll be to tell the adult story as well.''