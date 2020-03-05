Stephen Graham has admitted he was shocked after Brad Pitt praised his acting on the set of 'Snatch'.
The pair starred together on Guy Ritchie's 2000 mystery crime drama 'Snatch' and the 'This Is England' star admitted he was taken-aback by his approval of his acting and said he was hugely inspired by their time on set.
Speaking at a BAFTA Masterclass in London on Wednesday (04.03.20), Stephen recalled: ''There was one moment where I was sat to talking to Brad Pitt, he just said to me, 'You've got a lot of characters in you.'
''For him to say that and see that in me was ... wow.
''What I learnt from that set was playfulness. I just had a lot of fun.''
The 46-year-old actor previously revealed he was star-struck by another film icon, Robert De Niro, when they worked on Netflix's 'The Irishman'.
Recalling their first meeting, Stephen said: ''Bob was a little bit late. And he just walks in the door, and he's got a cap on, and a pair of shorts and a t-shirt, with a paper under his arm, and was just like 'Hello'. I was really in awe.''
The movie star has played a number of troubled characters during his career, such as Joseph in the television drama 'The Virtues' and admits that he feels the parts are a ''gift'', although they do present a physical challenge.
He explained: ''I go back knackered. Physically, you've had a good day's graft. But it's so much fun because, in real life, you'd never get away with throwing a f***ing glass at a wall. I love playing those kinds of characters.
''But also on the other side of it, with something like 'The Virtues'. For me, to be able to play a character like, that, who's really broken and vulnerable? Man, it was a gift.''
