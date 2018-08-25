Stephen Graham is interested in becoming a director but admits seeing how hard Idris Elba worked on 'Yardie' has put him off going behind the camera.
Stephen Graham has been put off becoming a director after seeing how hard Idris Elba worked on his directorial debut 'Yardie'.
Idris stepped behind the camera for the crime drama, which is based on the novel of the same name by Jamaican-born writer Victor Headley and is set in London in the 1980s and centres on the life of a young Jamaican man named D, who embarks on a bloody, explosive quest for retribution after the death of his brother.
Stephen, 45, plays Rico in the movie and although he has at times contemplated turning his hand to directing he isn't sure if he could cope with all the different responsibilities.
Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I don't know if I'd try directing - not yet! It's a lot of work that goes into it.''
Stephen's filmography is littered with gritty roles in TV projects such as 'Little Boy Blue', 'This Is England' and 'Boardwalk Empire' and a varied mix of big screen parts in movies like 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales', 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' and 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy'.
But the English actor insists Idris' film has been one of the most rewarding experiences of his career.
He said: ''I really enjoyed 'Yardie', I had a great time. There was not one specific thing that was my favourite part, it was the whole thing. I really enjoyed it, it was a great experience.''
Explaining how he chooses his roles, he added: ''For me, predominantly it has to be the script and a good director and a good writer, but it's predominantly the script that attracts me to a piece. It doesn't matter if it's a first time director, I just have to like the script.''
