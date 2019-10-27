British star Stephen Graham has confessed he still feels regret over quitting volunteering work to pursue a career in Hollywood.
Stephen Graham still feels some regret over quitting volunteering work to pursue a career in Hollywood.
The 46-year-old actor was volunteering at a local youth centre when he was called in for an audition, and though he's subsequently established himself as one of the most respected talents in the TV and movie businesses, Stephen looks back on his volunteering work with fondness.
He shared: ''I loved it, and the kids listened to me, because I'm the same as them.
''Even recently, this woman said hello in the street, and my actor ego kicked in for a second. But she said, 'You helped my lad Ben out all those years ago. He was going through a bad patch, and it gave him some confidence. He's doing really well now - job, missus...'''
Stephen - who was born in Kirkby in England - has successfully combined working in Hollywood with continuing to appear on various British TV shows.
But the acclaimed actor - who has starred in hits such as 'Line of Duty' and 'Gangs of New York' - has insisted he doesn't treat anybody differently, regardless of their fame or success.
Asked whether he'd ever put all of his Hollywood pals and his long-time friends in one room, Stephen told the Sunday Times newspaper: ''It's a possibility. That's the way I was brought up. I'm no better and no worse than anyone.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Based on a true story, this stylishly produced British drama centres around two superbly involving...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
It's rare to see a film in which writers, director and cast all respect the...
In the 1970's, former spy George Smiley (who is in forced retirement), is called in...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
It's not easy to understand why anyone agreed to fund this film, as the box...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...
Watch the trailer for Season Of The Witch Behmen is a knight who's battled for...