Acclaimed actor Stephen Graham has confessed he's ''never really grieved'' the traumatic events he's experienced in his life.
Stephen Graham ''never really grieved'' the traumatic events he's experienced in his life.
The 46-year-old actor - whose grandmother died and his mother gave birth to a stillborn child within the space of a few years - has admitted he ''didn't know how to cope'' with heartbreak, which ultimately led to a suicide attempt.
He shared: ''I'd been through these few traumatic things and never really grieved.''
Stephen's mother subsequently became pregnant again - but his baby brother arrived the day before he left home to go to London, where he was planning to start a new life.
He told BBC Radio 4's 'Desert Island Discs': ''This beautiful joyous occasion of this little boy coming into my life and mum and pop's life and then me having to leave was kind of a bit difficult.
''But when you're 20 you have the world in front of you haven't you, so you try not to focus on that stuff.
''I had a breakdown with all of these things that had happened traumatically from my late teens that I hadn't really dealt with or I hadn't come to terms with.''
Stephen admitted he came perilously close to death when he tried to hang himself in his room.
The acclaimed actor recalled: ''It was very calculated.
''I heard my nana's voice - and I know it sounds strange and weird ... and she shouted 'Stephen' and I thought I'd gone, because I'd tried to do that. And I just came to, I opened my eyes and the rope had snapped, thankfully.
''And then I put a high neck jumper on, one of them zip-up jumpers, and my ma and da came back and then my mum kind of saw it and she went, 'What's that?' And she seen it properly and then the three of us ... I really opened up then, everything just came out and I just [said], 'I don't know how to cope.'''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Based on a true story, this stylishly produced British drama centres around two superbly involving...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Forget Davy Jones' Locker and the Fountain of Youth, Captain Jack Sparrow is on an...
Jack Sparrow finds himself in constant trouble with the law; not only is his name...
Solidly entertaining Christmas movies are so rare that when one comes along it feels like...
'Twas nights before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring. until...
Finely detailed acting and stylish direction are somewhat undermined by a script that can't resist...
It's rare to see a film in which writers, director and cast all respect the...
In the 1970's, former spy George Smiley (who is in forced retirement), is called in...
Captain Jack Sparrow is back for another high seas romp and, despite the long running...
It's not easy to understand why anyone agreed to fund this film, as the box...
The trailer for the fourth instalment from The Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise has arrived!...
Watch the trailer for Season Of The Witch Behmen is a knight who's battled for...