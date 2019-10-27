Acclaimed actor Stephen Graham has revealed he once came perilously close to committing suicide.
Stephen Graham once came perilously close to committing suicide.
The 46-year-old actor has confessed to suffering ''really bad depression'' during his younger years - and that only good fortune saved him from death.
Stephen - who has starred in hits such as 'Boardwalk Empire' and 'Gangs of New York' - shared: ''In my early twenties, I suffered from really bad depression and tried to take my own life once. Thankfully, the rope snapped and I'm here today.
''But I know the loneliness, isolation and feeling you can't cope in the world.''
Stephen grew up in Kirkby in England, where he enjoyed a very normal childhood.
But the acclaimed actor feels the voice of Britain's working-class community is no longer heard on TV.
Speaking to the Sunday Times newspaper, he explained: ''In the 1980s, television was truthful to the working-class voice.
''When 'Scully' was on, you also had 'Boys from the Blackstuff', 'Minder', 'GBH', even 'Grange Hill' was proper gritty - never making fun of, and always being a part of, the working class. Now that voice has gone.''
Stephen has played a variety of roles - and nationalities - during his acting career.
And he feels it's a talent he's been developing since childhood.
He said: ''It's mad, isn't it? I've always had an ear for accents, doing impersonations when I was a kid.''
Meanwhile, Stephen previously revealed that because his dyslexia is so severe, he relies on his wife to select his roles.
The British star - who has been married to actress Hannah Walters since 2008 - asks his wife to read scripts and to decide which opportunities he should accept.
He said: ''I'm dyslexic so I struggle. My missus actually reads the script and says whether or not I'm doing it. She's made some good choices.
''I have to read it and read it and read it, then make it look like it's the first time I'm saying it.''
