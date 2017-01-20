Jake Gyllenhaal is producing the film version of Ubisoft's hit video game and will also star alongside Jessica Chastain, according to Variety.

The plot will be set during a viral pandemic in a dystopian New York City. It is thought Jake's character will lead the Strategic Homeland Division in creating a task force to seek out the origins of the outbreak.

Ubisoft is putting the project together before hitting up the studios, a process which has been successful for the company, which also set up the Assassin's Creed film starring Michael Fassbender and the movie version of Splinter Cell with Tom Hardy.

"I'm excited to work with Ubisoft Motion Pictures and collaborate with their team at Massive Entertainment to bring The Division to the big screen," Gaghan said. "They're great guys, exceptionally creative, and willing to take risks. The game has been an enormous success, in large part due to the visual landscape they created.

"It's immersive, wonderfully strange, and yet familiar, filled with possibilities. It's also remarkable to be able to collaborate with Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal early in the process. We all feel the story Ubisoft created is more relevant than ever."