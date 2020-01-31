Stephen Fry will lend his voice to a musical adaptation of his book 'Mythos'.

The 62-year-old actor released 'Mythos' - which is a collection of vivid works retelling Ancient Greek myths and legends, updated for the modern age - back in 2017, and after the title became a bestseller, it is now set to be reimagined in song.

Decca Records and Audio Network will release the unique recording project, titled 'The Mythos Suite', on February 21.

The project will feature music from award-winning British composer Debbie Wiseman, who has collaborated with Stephen several times in the past, including on 1997 film 'Wilde', and musical projects 'Oscar Wilde: Fairy Tales', and 'Different Voices'.

Performed and recorded by 80 musicians from the National Symphony Orchestra at Abbey Road Studios, Stephen lends his commanding voice to the narration of each of the five musical vignettes. The release also contains five instrumental-only bonus tracks.

Speaking about the release, Stephen said: ''I have known and loved Debbie Wiseman's music for most of my life - to collaborate with her again has been nothing short of rapture. Her music perfectly captures Greek mythology's juicy and joyous mixture of the elemental and the specific, the noble and the wicked, the ethereal and the earthy.''

Whilst Debbie added: ''Once I'd done some initial sketching, I invited Stephen to come over and listen to my first ideas. After that get-together around the piano at my house, infused with Stephen's enthusiasm for - and enviable knowledge of - the subject, the music just flowed. Armed with the audiobook version of Mythos, Stephen's narration guided me; the composing of the orchestral suites followed his voice as eagerly as the Satyrs followed Apollo. It's been the most memorable and wonderful collaboration with my dear friend Stephen and all at Decca, and I'm so thrilled to have had this opportunity to intertwine these timeless, dramatic Greek myths with musical suites.''

'The Mythos Suite' track list:

'The Story of Chaos'

'Tempest - The Music of Chaos'

'The Story of Rhea'

'Hidden Danger - The Music of Rhea'

'The Story of Persephone'

'Demeter - The Music of Persephone'

'The Story of Apollo and Marsyas'

'Aegeon Sea - The Music of Apollo and Marsyas'

'The Story of Sisyphus'

'Voyage of Scyrus - The Music of Sisyphus'