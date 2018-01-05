Stephen Fry has stepped down from hosting the BAFTA Awards after 12 years and is looking forward to watching the show in the comfort of his home.
The 60-year-old comedian-and-actor took over hosting responsibilities back in 2001 - the year Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' won - and became a much-loved fixture of the UK awards ceremony, with his occasional risqué ribbing of celebrity guests.
However, he has now relinquished his role as host and is very much looking forward to watching the 2018 ceremony from the comfort of his own home without his ''knees trembling''.
In a statement, Fry said: ''Every one of the twelve BAFTA film award ceremonies that I had the privilege of hosting has a place in my memory. The mixture of glamour, glory, drama and - occasionally - embarrassment and hiccup holds a unique place in the British film calendar. Over the last two decades I have especially loved watching the emergence of new young film talent behind and in front of the camera. But after so long a time I felt it only right to stand down and let others take the BAFTAs on to new heights and greater glories. What fun it will be to watch BAFTA 2018 without my heart hammering, mouth drying and knees trembling.''
Between 2007 and 2011, Fry took a break from hosting duties and it was passed on to Jonathan Ross but it is unknown who is set to replace him this year.
Fry had to come of social media back in 2016 when he made a comments about costume designer Jenny Beavan when he joked she looked like a ''bag lady''.
The new host will be revealed at the BAFTA press conference on Tuesday (16.01.18) and the ceremony will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall on February 18.
