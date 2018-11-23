Stephen Fry is ''very sensitive'' to criticism.

The 61-year-old actor has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with social media and Twitter in particular, but Stephen also conceded that his sensitivity is ''pathetic''.

Asked about his use of Twitter, Stephen - who has previously deleted his account before returning to the micro-blogging platform - told 'The Graham Norton Show': ''I am on it but the difference now is that I don't engage with it very much because of the comments and the unkindness. I am very sensitive. It's pathetic after all these years, but I am.''

Stephen previously insisted he wished he could escape his own fame.

But the British star - who starred alongside Hugh Laurie as part of the comedy double act Fry and Laurie - also conceded that his inability to turn down interviews has affected his acting career.

He explained: ''People say I play myself. I think the trouble is I have no gift of being mysterious - I wish I could be like my friend Hugh, who just says no to interview requests. Hugh can do it, Clint Eastwood can do it, so when they are on screen you don't know whether they are being themselves, because you don't know who they are.

''Why can't I do that? I can't do it. I don't have it in me. I do this w***y stuff day after day after day, being interviewed by you or, God help us, Pamela Stephenson or some other person, so when I play a character they go: oh, it's just Stephen Fry in a beard. I've done that to myself, I think you could say.''