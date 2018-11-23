British actor Stephen Fry has admitted he's ''very sensitive'' to criticism.
Stephen Fry is ''very sensitive'' to criticism.
The 61-year-old actor has admitted to having a love-hate relationship with social media and Twitter in particular, but Stephen also conceded that his sensitivity is ''pathetic''.
Asked about his use of Twitter, Stephen - who has previously deleted his account before returning to the micro-blogging platform - told 'The Graham Norton Show': ''I am on it but the difference now is that I don't engage with it very much because of the comments and the unkindness. I am very sensitive. It's pathetic after all these years, but I am.''
Stephen previously insisted he wished he could escape his own fame.
But the British star - who starred alongside Hugh Laurie as part of the comedy double act Fry and Laurie - also conceded that his inability to turn down interviews has affected his acting career.
He explained: ''People say I play myself. I think the trouble is I have no gift of being mysterious - I wish I could be like my friend Hugh, who just says no to interview requests. Hugh can do it, Clint Eastwood can do it, so when they are on screen you don't know whether they are being themselves, because you don't know who they are.
''Why can't I do that? I can't do it. I don't have it in me. I do this w***y stuff day after day after day, being interviewed by you or, God help us, Pamela Stephenson or some other person, so when I play a character they go: oh, it's just Stephen Fry in a beard. I've done that to myself, I think you could say.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Lady Susan has a reputation that precedes her. She's a professional flirt who men flock...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
Acclaimed filmmaker Whit Stillman reunites the stars of his 1998 drama The Last Days of...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
With a baby on the way, Damon Gameau has decided to experiment with just how...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Michael Winterbottom vividly recreates swinging 1960s London in this biopic about one of Soho's most...