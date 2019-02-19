Stephen Fry ''really dodged a bullet'' by opting to undergo an operation for prostate cancer.
The 61-year-old comedian and actor went under the knife to have his prostate removed in January last year at Princess Grace hospital in Marylebone, London, after his doctor found his PSA levels - which are an indicator of cancer - to be ''higher than he liked'', and deemed there to be ''something mischievous going on in the prostate region''.
Stephen then underwent an ultrasound and biopsy which found his prostate to be ''seriously diseased'', and opted for surgery to remove his prostate, rather than try radiotherapy and hormone treatment.
Now, the 'Love and Friendship' actor says he's ''very lucky'' to have made a full recovery.
He said: ''I feel that with the help of an able, friendly and wonderfully proficient team I have really dodged a bullet here. The aggressive nature and rate of the carcinoma suggests that had I left it unattended I might well have been presented with serious issues.
''As it is, I feel very, very, very lucky and privileged.''
Stephen made his comments as part of a ''both sides of the scalpel'' article in a medical journal, where he teamed up with his surgeon, Ben Challacombe, to describe the reality of using robotic surgery to help other men considering having their prostate removed.
Following his operation, pathology results post-surgery confirmed that all cancerous tissue had been removed, and Ben admits he was ''relieved'' he'd been successful.
In the article, Ben wrote: ''He was delighted and I was relieved - you don't want to be the surgeon who doesn't get it all out on a high-profile patient.''
