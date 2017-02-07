Andrew, who passed away in December (16) at the age of just 40, was a respected writer of country tracks, penning material for stars including Blake Shelton and Keith Urban.

However before Andrew settled down to become a songwriter in Nashville, Tennessee, he almost became a rock star himself, recording two albums, the second of which, Hungover and Up was never fully released by bosses at the Lost Highway record label.

The Blade star says he and his father Steve, 67, like Andrew a musician, are planning to contact executives at Lost Highway's parent company, Universal Music, with the aim of re-releasing the album or recording the tracks himself.

"He (Andrew) did another record (after releasing his first, 1997's Hint Of Mess, and touring), for Lost Highway, another great label," Stephen told Rolling Stone magazine.

"I went to the Viper Room (in Los Angeles) to see him and he was great. Me and my dad are going to get that record back from Universal because those songs are amazing. I might even try to record some of those songs."

Although promotional versions of Hungover and Up were produced, it never hit the shops and Andrew reverted to writing songs for other musicians.

Stephen revealed he kept trying to get his brother to leave Nashville and have another bash at stardom, but his brother was content with his songwriting career.

"I used to say, 'Come back to L.A., get out of Nashville. They're not cutting your songs'," the 43-year-old said. "I was the greedy brother because I wanted to see my bro. I missed him. He said, 'Nashville's a different beast, I'm building something here.' And he was."

Talking of his heartbreak at his brother's death he added, "My brother got to enjoy his success but he was robbed of so many years and I miss him so much."

Before Andrew's death, he and Stephen collaborated on a track for the actor and filmmaker's new country music movie Wheeler.

The cause of the songwriter's death is yet to be made public.