An Obi-Wan Kenobi 'Star Wars' spin-off is in the works.

'Billy Elliot' director Stephen Daldry is reportedly in early talks to help a movie about the Jedi master, who has been played in the main franchise by Sir Alec Guinness and Ewan McGregor.

Sources told the Hollywood Reporter there isn't yet a script for the project, and talks with the director are in the ''earliest of stages''.

If Daldry agrees a deal, he will oversee the development and script along with Lucasfilm executives.

If the film goes ahead, it will follow the Han Solo spin-off film, which is currently being shot by director Ron Howard, while Disney and Lucasfilm are also said to be considering other movies outside of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, including focusing on characters including Yoda and Boba Fett.

Obi-Wan played an important role in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy, acting as a mentor to young Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a portrayal which saw Guinness earn an Oscar nomination.

And in the three prequels, which explore the origin of Darth Vader and his betrayal of the Jedis, Obi-Wan had a central part.

McGregor has previously admitted he would like to play the character again.

He said earlier this year: ''Listen, I have been asked about it a lot, to the point where it looks a bit like I'm sort of touting for work.

''I've been very open to say I'd be happy to do it, if they want to do it.

''I think they are set going into the 2030s with their movies, but it would be fun to do, of course I'd be happy to do it.''