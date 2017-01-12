Disgraced Collins, who played the Reverend Eric Camden on the show, stunned fans in 2014 when the sex abuse scandal broke.

Co-stars like Catherine Hicks, who played Collins' TV wife for 11 seasons, were appalled and Hicks insisted she would only be interested in a proposed reboot if his character was killed off.

Following the success of revamps for Gilmore Girls and Full House, fans are now keen to bring 7th Heaven back for a reunion series, and creator Brenda Hampton is interested.

And Collins will return if the show does.

"I would include him," she tells Life & Style magazine. "I think all the actors would like to do a reunion show. It would be really fun!"

And Brenda believes Hicks will return, even if Collins is involved, adding, "I think Catherine was caught off guard and said something off the top of her head."

The actor's disgusting past came to light in October, 2014, when audio footage of him confessing to inappropriately touching young girls, secretly recorded by his now ex-wife Faye Grant during a therapy session, surfaced online.

Collins admitted to having inappropriate sexual contact with three female minors between 1973 and 1994.

7th Heaven repeats were briefly pulled from TV in the U.S. following the scandal.