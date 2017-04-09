Stephen Belafonte says his children are the ''only things that matter to me''.

The 41-year-old producer - who has daughter Giselle, 13, from a previous relationship - is set for a custody battle with Mel B over their five-year-old daughter Madison and he has insisted he only cares about the wellbeing of his kids.

Stephen, who was also stepfather to Mel's daughters Phoenix Chi, 18 and 10-year-old Angel, told the Sunday Mirror: ''They are the only things that matter to me.

''I'm going to have to get off the phone because family court frowns on that. It is in the hands of my lawyers. My kids are the only thing that matter to me.''

Mel filed for divorce from Stephen last month and claimed in court documents that he beat her, got their nanny pregnant and forced her to have threesomes during their marriage.

She alleged the abuse started within the first year of their marriage in 2007 and became a ''pattern'' for the then-couple with Stephen allegedly choosing to ''beat her down to let her know he was in charge'' whenever she saw a spike in her career.

She filed for a restraining order against her estranged spouse and although Stephen has asked for joint legal custody of Madison, Mel is asking for sole legal and physical custody.

Mel has claimed she had previously tried to leave Stephen but he ''threatened me with violence and threatened to destroy my life in every possible way ... destroy my career and take my kids from me.''

Stephen has denied all the allegations against him and has asked for spousal maintenance, and for the Spice Girls singer to fork out for the fees his lawyer is charging to settle the divorce.