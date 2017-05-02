Stephen Belafonte was reunited with his daughter Madison under ''strict supervision'' on Sunday (30.04.17).

The 41-year-old film producer is currently in the midst of a divorce battle with Mel B, but was allowed to see his five-year-old daughter for four hours at The Ness Centre, a counselling facility in Los Angeles.

Mel has taken out a restraining order against her estranged husband amid claims he was abusive towards the pop star and forced her into threesomes with the family's former nanny Lorraine Gilles.

And last month, their divorce row with Stephen took another twist when Lorraine claimed she had a seven-year sexual relationship with the singer.

The German filed a defamation lawsuit against the former Spice Girl, hitting back at claims in the 'America's Got Talent' star's divorce documents that she and Mel's husband had been ''pilfering money'' from her, had an affair and terminated a pregnancy after conceiving Stephen's baby.

The former staff member - who is suing for defamation, libel, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress - said Mel has portrayed her as a ''homewrecker, prostitute and extortionist'' but ''in actuality,'' the 'Wannabe' hitmaker ''seduced'' her as a ''naive and curious 18-year-old foreign exchange student ... with alcohol, fame and casual sex.''

Lorraine claims that Mel confided in her when she first came to the States from her native Germany and told her that she and her spouse had an open relationship.

The former nanny said the trio had a threesome shortly afterwards and claims she continued having sex with Mel for the next seven years.

In her legal documents, Lorraine also said: ''At no point did Gilles and Belafonte engage in any sexual acts without Brown's knowledge or participation and at no point did Gilles and Belafonte represent to Brown that Gilles was pregnant with Belafonte's child.''