Stephen Baldwin has praised his brother Alec Baldwin for his ''brilliant'' impression of Donald Trump - even he is ridiculing his pick for President.

The 'Usual Suspects' star backed the businessman for the White House from the first moment he announced he was going to run to be the American leader whereas his older brother Alec, 58, has been an outspoken critic of Trump and has mockingly impersonated him for various comedy sketches broadcast on 'Saturday Night Live'.

Stephen, 50, may be a big supporter of the President-elect but he does enjoy his sibling's witty impression.

Speaking to 'Extra' and the 'SNL' skits, he said: ''Of course, it's funny! Yes, Alec, you do a brilliant Trump, baby, and now you got a gig for the next eight years! Did I say four?''

Stephen competed on two seasons of Trump's reality show 'The Celebrity Apprentice' and insists the reason he backed him to be President is because he believes he cares a lot about the US and will be able to give the nation a much-needed economic boost.

He explained: ''He's my guy mostly because he's not a politician. I think he cares. Does he say things the wrong way? Of course. Has he? Yes. Will he? Probably - he's just a man. That's what everybody's got to figure out. I just think in a very short period of time, we are going to see an uptick in the economy and that's gonna bless a lot of people and take a lot of people out of the pressure and trouble and pain they're in, and hopefully we can move from there.''

Stephen and his wife, Brazilian graphic designer Kennya, will be travelling from his New York home to Washington D.C. to attend Trump's the inauguration ceremony on Friday (20.01.17).

Alec, meanwhile, will be joining the likes of Mark Ruffalo, political filmmaker Michael Moore and actress Rosie Perez on Thursday night (19.01.17) to take part in a demonstration against the incoming president's policies outside Trump's New York City International Hotel.