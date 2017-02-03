The couple bought the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home for $812,500 (£643,000) in 2000, but owes more than $1 million (£792,000) in unpaid mortgage payments and property taxes, according to papers filed with the Rockland County Supreme Court.

In 2013, the Usual Suspects star and his wife failed to pay their monthly mortgage of approximately $7,000 (£5,543), and were sued by bosses at Deutsche Bank. In court documents challenging the suit, the Baldwins argued that some of the mortgage paperwork was invalid and that the bank lacked a "clear chain of title for the mortgage and promissory note".

However, a judge ruled against them in December (16) and ordered the home to be foreclosed with a lien of more than $1 million placed on the property.

Now the New York Post reports the green and white cottage, with views of the Hudson River, will be sold at public auction on 16 March (17).