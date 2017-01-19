The Usual Suspects star, who backed Trump throughout his presidential campaign, feels confident the new U.S. leader will turn America's fortunes around.

"He's my guy mostly because he's not a politician," he tells news show Extra. "I think he cares. Does he say things the wrong way? Of course. Has he? Yes. Will he? Probably - he's just a man.

"(But) I just think in a very short period of time, we are going to see an uptick in the economy and that's gonna bless a lot of people and take a lot of people out of the pressure and trouble and pain they're in, and hopefully we can move from there."

Stephen, who will be among Trump's guests at his inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Friday (20Jan17), can also see the funny side of his brother's impersonation of the President-elect on Saturday Night Live.

Alec has been appearing on the comedy show as Trump for months, and he'll be back to portray the controversial Republican once the property tycoon takes office.

"Of course it's funny!" Stephen adds. "Yes, Alec, you do a brilliant Trump, baby, and now you got a gig for the next eight years!"

Stephen worked with Trump on two instalments of The Celebrity Apprentice and admits he would be happy to help the new U.S. leader out on a part-time basis.