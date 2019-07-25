Stephanie Pratt won't be returning for another series of 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 33-year-old reality star has been locked in a public feud with her brother Spencer Pratt and his wife Heidi but has now insisted their drama won't be playing out on the MTV show anymore as she has no plans to be involved with the recently-announced second season.

Asked by a fan on Instagram if she'll appear in the new series, she simply replied: ''No.''

Stephanie's decision to leave - which has not yet been confirmed by MTV - comes just a few days after she branded Spencer and Heidi ''evil'' and admitted filming the show had left her feeling ''drained''.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I'm drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist... but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt . Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere (Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you've been spewing about me was for a magazine cover.(sic)''

She then went on to rubbish claims she had hooked up with co-star Justin Bobby and lashed out at their co-star and his ex-girlfriend Audrina Patridge.

She wrote: ''@justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert... we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy. like you dated this guy ten years ago... you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! (the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you. (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me... I mean thats Speidi's job!!!(sic)''