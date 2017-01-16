Stephanie Pratt wants to launch a make-up line.

The 30-year-old television personality - who is known for her signature beauty look of wearing blue eyeliner - has admitted she has constantly been asked about the cosmetics products she uses, and she has revealed she is eager to create a label featuring her beauty essentials including a custom eye-shadow and a blue eye pencil.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about her desire to have her own line, the blonde beauty said: ''Everyone always asked me about my eye shadow, so I want to do a custom eye-shadow and a custom blue eyeliner.''

However, the 'The Hills' alumni has hinted she would be nervous about the potential project.

She explained: ''So hopefully I can pull that off somehow.''

Although Stephanie is undecided whether she will pursue plans to start up a cosmetics range, she has revealed she is collaborating with a new brand, which she has yet to reveal, and will be unveiling a new womenswear line under the label this year.

She said: ''I just did an Autumn/Winter [range], I would say Fall because I'm American, but an Autumn/Winter campaign for Sister Glam, it's a boutique, that was really fun.

''And then I'm about to start designing my own range. It's with someone else it'll launch next year, so we started designing in November.

''It'll be everything, but just for women.''

And the 'Made In Chelsea' star ''cannot wait'' to unveil her latest project, because she plays a large role in the design element, which she has always wanted to ever since she went to University.

She added: ''I cannot wait.

''I just know that I get to design, which you know I went to University for so I'm really excited.''