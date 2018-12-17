Stephanie Pratt is ''scared for everyone'' on 'The Hills: New Beginnings'.

The 32-year-old star of the reboot of the popular MTV reality series , which will air next year, has teased that there is plenty of drama in store for fans and that she is quite worried about some of the ''life-changing stuff'' that happens, especially as some of the cast have families now.

She told Us Weekly: ''It was really fun at first, and now it's like a nightmare.

''You know, the stakes are a lot higher.

''We've got couples who are married with kids. It's not kind of just like, 'Oh, you cheated at the bar.'

''This is way more life-changing kind of stuff.

''I'm scared for everyone. And for myself. It's going to be gnarly.''

Stephanie will be joined by brother Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Mischa Barton, Audrina Partridge, Whitney Port and Brody Jenner on the reboot.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Lee was also reported to have joined the show.

An insider said of the 22-year-old offspring of the Motley Crue drummer and the 'Baywatch' actress joining the line-up: ''While there has been no official confirmation, Brandon is in final negotiations for a role on the new reboot of 'The Hills'.

''The world really doesn't know Brandon. The public is unaware of what a smart, funny, caring and charismatic guy he is.''

Brandon was recently in the headlines after he knocked out his father in March in a fight, but he claimed he'd acted in self defence because his dad was supposedly drunk.

Whilst Brandon was not charged over the incident, they continued to be at loggerheads.

However, they recently seemed to have buried the hatchet and put their differences to one side, as Tommy shared a snap on Instagram of Brandon and himself sharing a warm embrace.

The 'Kickstart My Heart' hitmaker - who also has 20-year-old son Dylan with Pamela - captioned the snap: ''I love you son @brandonThomasLee (sic)''

According to the source, neither Tommy or Pamela will be involved with the show.

They added: ''Pamela hasn't been asked to appear on the show yet, but there is nothing she wouldn't do to support her son's career.''